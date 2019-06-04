Delight as Selkirk secure first victory

Selkirk recorded their first win on Saturday with a 25-run triumph over Tranent and Preston village, reports Neil Gentleman.

Selkirk were put in to bat and had a solid start, with Fenton (21) and Banks (34) both getting a good start before falling to the sublime and the ridiculous respectively.

Fenton was excellently caught at first slip by King but Banks was run out, a victim of poor decision-making by Henderson batting at the other end.

Henderson batted out the innings for a valuable 14 but is developing an unwanted knack for getting team mates out.

Gillie (14) and Purves (11) also added runs down the order and 136 was always going to be a tough target with the slow outfield at Philiphaugh.

The visitors also started solidly in their innings, with both openers riding their luck somewhat to double figures.

Russell (28) top scored but when he was bowled by Reid, they were always going to be short of the target.

Selkirk managed to get their 10th wicket on the penultimate ball of the innings to score maximum bowling points.

Reid and Graham both took a couple of catches in an improved performance in the field.

Gardiner was guilty of some powder puff fielding when he missed an early opportunity but he redeemed himself to remove Lee for 15.

All the Selkirk bowlers got some reward for their endeavour with Wilkinson taking the final wicket to finish with 3 for 27.

Getting the win was important for confidence, especially with a trip to local rivals St Boswells coming up this Saturday.