Cycling’s Tour of Britain for women coming to Borders for first time ever in June

Belgian Lotte Kopecky winning stage two of the 2024 Tour of Britain Women in Wrexham last June (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Cycling’s Tour of Britain for women is coming to the Borders for the first time ever the month after next.

The men’s version of the tour has visited the Borders ten times, including last September, but the women’s event, held annually since 2014, has given the region a miss up to now – an oversight that will be put right come Saturday, June 7.

Part of the International Cycling Union’s women’s world tour, June’s visit to the Borders will be stage three of four making up this year’s Lloyds Bank-sponsored British competition.

Like 2024’s men’s tour, its Borders round will start and finish in Kelso’s town square, following a route around the Eildon Hills expected to be similar to that tackled by male riders including Borderer Oscar Onley and stage-winner Paul Magnier nine months prior, taking in Melrose, Denholm and Jedburgh.

Llandudno hosting round one of the 2024 Tour of Britain Women last June (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Further details of the route will be announced nearer the time.

Jedburgh councillor Scott Hamilton, Scottish Borders Council’s executive member for economic growth and regional development, is delighted to see another top-level sporting event heading this way, saying: “It is incredible for the region to be hosting yet another world-class cycling event, building on ten Tour of Britain men’s race visits over the past 16 years and the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships.

“The Tour of Britain Women will bring the world’s best riders to the Borders for a full day of action.

“That will attract visitors from far and wide, which supports our local economy, and hopefully getting up close to the race will help to inspire more local people, especially women and girls, to get back on their bikes or take up cycling.

“Last year’s men’s event had a £2.48m impact on the area and I am sure that we will see a really significant impact from this event in June.”

One of those taking part will be Handsling Alba Development Road Team rider Lauren Dickson, from Edinburgh, and she said: “I am thrilled that the Tour of Britain Women is coming to our home roads.

“Racing against a world tour peloton in Scotland will be such a unique experience and is a huge target for me.

“Watching the Tour of Britain men in Kelso last year was very inspiring – especially seeing my partner race – and I’m really excited that we’re getting that opportunity this year.”

The day after its Borders stage, the tour will conclude in Glasgow and a successor to 2024 champion Lotte Kopecky will be crowned following a circuit race starting and finishing on Glasgow Green.

Scottish Cycling chief executive officer Nick Rennie is also glad to see the tour heading north of Hadrian’s Wall, saying: “It is long overdue that the Tour of Britain Women visit Scotland, so I’m delighted we have two stages north of the border in 2025.

“As we saw last year with the men’s race, Kelso knows how to stage a bike race, with brilliant crowds and a true sporting course.

“Similarly, a final stage in Glasgow will bring back memories of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships and once again expose the people of Scotland to world-class bike-racing.

“I hope this event and the wrap-around activities that will come with it will encourage more women to get back on their bikes or give cycling a go for the first time."

Jonathan Day, managing director of British Cycling Events, added: “We are excited to once again be breaking new ground with the Tour of Britain Women with four completely new stages for the race and taking the tour to Scotland for the first time for two exciting stages.

“We know what a great town Kelso is to host a combined start and finish in its picturesque market square and that the Borders’ roads make for great racing, and being able to finish the race overall in the heart of a major city like Glasgow will be a great way to round out this year’s tour.”

The women’s tour’s opening stage goes from North Yorkshire’s Dalby Forest to Redcar in Cleveland on Thursday, June 5, and stage two, also on the North Sea coast, takes riders from Hartlepool to Saltburn-by-the-Sea the day after.

Last year’s edition, the ninth, included two stages in Wales, from Welshpool to Llandudno and at Wrexham, and two further rounds in north-west England at Warrington and Manchester.

Belgium’s Kopecky, 29, riding for Netherlands-based Team SD Worx-Protime, won the two Welsh stages and was fourth and seventh in the others, giving her overall first place in general classification, with Buckinghamshire’s Anna Henderson second and Luxembourg’s Christine Majerus third.

The men’s tour’s nine visits to the Borders prior to last year were in 2022, 2021, 2019, 2017, 2015, 2013, 2012, 2011 and 2009.

2022’s 109-mile stage, from Hawick to Duns, stayed almost entirely within the Borders but for a brief visit to East Lothian and it took in Jedburgh, Kelso, Morebattle, Coldstream, Reston and Eyemouth.

The year prior’s tour finished in Edinburgh after setting off from Hawick, going via the Ettrick Valley, Mountbenger in the Yarrow Valley, Innerleithen, Heriot, Stow, Lauder, Duns and Westruther.

2019’s visit, beginning and ending in Kelso, was all within the Borders, taking in Birgham, Coldstream, Paxton, Allanton, Chirnside, the Lammermuirs, Duns, Westruther, Gordon, Smailholm, Scott’s View, Melrose and Maxton.

2017’s hosting finished in Kelso after a loop of the central Borders going via the Lammermuirs, Duns, Coldstream, Stichill, Gordon, Smailholm, Scott’s View and Melrose.

The tour’s 2015 visit saw a stage finish in Kelso and a second stage passing through Borders, calling in at Newcastleton, Bonchester Bridge, Hawick, Selkirk, Melrose, Coldstream, Duns and the Lammermuirs.

2013’s stage one departed from Peebles, and stages set off from Peebles in 2011 and 2009 too.

The tour’s first visit to the region since its launch in 1945 was in 2012 and it saw a stage start in Jedburgh.