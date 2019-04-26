Curtain rises on a new season for Selkirk’s bowling clubs

The April calendar date, the customary rolling of the opening jack and a friendly game or two involving enthusiastic competitors means the start of a brand-new open-air bowling season.

Saturday saw the opening of the green at the town’s two clubs, Ettrick Forest and Selkirk.

Selkirk BC

The ceremony at Ettrick Forest featured some opening remarks from the club’s new president, Ian Yardley.

He made reference to all the work carried out over the last few weeks, which included the club being painted inside and out, plus new mono blocking being laid.

He thanked the committee for all its efforts in getting these tasks done for the new season.

New benches made by the community shed were also unveiled in memory of Wullie Lindsay and Joyce Lindores.

The first jack was thrown by Freya Fowle, who is Ian’s granddaughter, and the first bowl was thrown by his wife Edith.

The official opening was followed by a hat game, in which Karis Hislop emerged as the men’s winner and Jade Fraser winning on the ladies’ side.

The club has extended its thanks to all the sponsors for the 2019 term and wishes all the members a successful season.

Over at Selkirk BC, president Hugh Clifton welcomed everyone and declared the green open for a fresh term of bowls.

Ladies’ champion Hazel Scott threw the first jack.

The club held a successful coffee morning before Saturday’s ceremony and raised just over £360.

Following the green’s opening, a fun game was played in the afternoon.

The green was reported to be running well and everyone was enjoying the weather and looking forward to the season ahead.

