Crease is the word for Souters

Following a good midweek result against Gala, Selkirk’s cricketers travelled to Edinburgh to take on Mazars Grange 3rds, the hosts enjoying a decent season thus far in Division 3.

Selkirk won the toss and, having chosen to bat, the early departure of Banks and Paterson was a worry for the visitors.

However, for the first time this season, there were little concerns about the top order surviving until drinks, with Greg Fenton and Jordan Reid looking confident and assured from the start of their partnership.

Fenton backed up a fine performance with 12 fours and two sixes on his way to an unbeaten 117, while Reid also saw out the innings for a confidence-boosting 71.

This contributed to an incredible unbeaten partnership of 221, peppered with some glorious shots and lusty blows from both batsmen, the most memorable for both being copy-cat drives over long off for six.

The Selkirk total of 237 meant home side bowling figures made grim reading and, although it was only half time, there was already pressure on the opening batsmen to replicate the success of Selkirk on a batting wicket.

The Grange openers stood up to this early pressure and looked confident in the first 10 overs, even if the score wasn’t progressing.

When Graham took a sharp catch behind the stumps to remove Chatt for 20, there was a further stalling of the scoring and momentum was truly with the visitors.

In the following over, Paterson successfully removed Swanson, aided with a straightforward catch at square leg for Hughes.

As the required run rate crept upwards, the set field was allowing singles but boundaries became few and far between.

The final result became increasingly inevitable with a solid performance from the Selkirk bowlers and almost full marks in the field.

Returning to form, Henderson would be happiest with his figures, taking three wickets for the loss of 17 runs, grasping a low, solid straight drive off his own bowling to remove Gibbs.

In the field, Hughes followed up his earlier routine hold with an outstanding one-handed catch, diving full stretch in the covers to end the innings of Duff.

The Grange opener, Metcalfe, played some well-timed shots, especially to leg side, and contributed 70 to the losing total of 148 from 40 overs. Another Thursday 20/20 fixture, at home tomorrow (Thursday) to St Boswells, is followed up with a return to Edinburgh on Saturday, this time to the south of the city to face fellow Division 3 strugglers Marchmont.