Compelling win for Borders hockey squad on trip west

Kelburne 0, Fjordhus Reivers 1s 4

Fjordhus Reivers travelled to the Glasgow National Hockey Centre to face Kelburne in the National 2 Ladies League.

From the starting whistle, Reivers were quick to put the pressure on the Kelburne side.

After some lovely build-up play from Robyn Pick, in the centre of midfield, Hannah Miller drove at pace to the top of the D and managed to get a shot away.

While the attempt was saved by the ‘keeper, Sophie Younger was quick on the rebound and managed to put the ball in the back of the net to give Reivers the lead.

A fierce counter-attack from Kelburne led to them winning an penalty corner. However, owing to fantastic defence from Emma Pate, Erin Lawrence, Molly Byers and Hannah Miller, and excellent saves from Rowan Sinclair, Kelburne were unable to capitalise and score.

A ball out of defence from Hannah Miller found Livvy Hogg, who layed off a well-weighted pass to striker Molly Turnbull in the D. She managed to run round the keeper to take the score to 2-0 with only 10 minutes gone.

Kelburne were again unable to get an outcome in their second penalty corner after another great save from ‘keeper Rowan Sinclair, which menat the half-time score was 2-0 to Reivers.

It’s fair to say Reivers did not ease off on the pressure. An effective press by the strikers Chloe Aitchison, Hannah McNair and Molly Turnbull allowed Hannah Miller to intercept Kelburne’s defensive transfer, leaving them very exposed.

Hannah Miller dribbled into the circle in a one on one versus the goalie, in which she put the ball in the back of the net with ease, taking the score to 0-3 in Reivers’ favour.

A solo drive into the circle by Molly Turnbull promised a fourth goal for the team and Molly finished off sweetly.

The attacking played continued with a clinical shot from Livvy Hogg which was saved by the Kelburne keeper.

Kelburne won a penalty corner as the final whistle blew but Reivers were determined to leave Glasgow with a clean sheet and the effort was saved by ‘keeper Rowan. Superb defence by the Reivers side also denied Kelburne a goal, leaving Reivers to enjoy a 4-0 win.