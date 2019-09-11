Commanding display at home by Selkirk

Selkirk 50, Glasgow Hawks 15

The victory took Selkirk to the top of the Premiership on points difference and lifted the hopes of a side in the new amateur league.

Wight’s influence has already had an impact on the training field and continued on the pitch.

It has given the home support a belief that success is possible, with the commitment and spirit shown in the opening game.

Hawks, who were missing several key players, were outplayed, even with Selkirk having three players in the sin-bin – two at one time as, first, Jack Houston, and then Grant Forrest and Scott McClymont, saw referee Steven Turnbull dish out yellow cards.

But it was Selkirk’s fast, flowing play and decisive tackling that split the sides and determined there would be just one winner – the surprise that it was by 35 points of a difference.

Ross Nixon, arguably the man of the match, and Josh Welsh were always a threat through the centre, and Luke Pettie and Ewan MacDougall led a powerful forwards’ challenge.

But, overall, it was an all-round team performance, which delighted Wight but left him concerned over the discipline.

“That was a real concern, but I thought our attacking flow was very good,” he said. “We have worked hard through pre-season but it is only one game in. It was a great start and we have good competition for places with a few boys out injured,” he said.

Pettie was driven over for the opening try in seven minutes and Selkirk’s defence stood firm to withstand Hawks pressure. But, after Frazer Anderson added a second try from Nixon’s pass, they took control of the game.

Further tries, which gave Selkirk the bonus point, came from Luca Berte and James Bett, from Callum Anderson’s superb chip into space, before Craig Shields touched down and Liam Brims converted, with Jack Houston in the sin-bin, to cut the deficit to 7-24 at the break.

Pettie’s second try ended Hawks’ hopes of a revival and further scores came from Ryan Cottrell, Aaron McColm, who also kicked five conversions, and Jacob Henry.

There was a consolation try for Hawks by Paul Cairncross and a Brims penalty – but Wight knows tougher challenges lie in the weeks ahead.

Selkirk: Aaron McColm; L. Berte, J. Welsh, R. Nixon, F. Anderson; C. Anderson, L. Morelle; L Pettie, J. Bett, B. Riddell, J. Houston, P. Forrest, R. Cook, S. McClymont, E. MacDougall. Replacements: G. Forrest, Andrew McColm, H. Borthwick, J. Henry, R. Cottrell.