Colonials rule in Selkirk pub bowls league

The annual summer bowling pub league, organised by Selkirk Bowling Club, recently reached its conclusion.

Held throughout July and August, with eight teams battling for the honours, the winners this year were the Colonial Society.

Second place was shared by three teams, Ex-Standard Bearers, Fire Service and the Legends. Last years winners, Merchant Company, slipped to last place.

Pictured with the trophy are Ian Clapperton (skip), Moira Wilson, Pat Clapperton and Alan Hulme, while missing from the photo was Peter Henderson.