Charlie on international duty in Ireland

It’s been a superb season for one young local hockey player in the National Scottish U16 men’s squad.

Charlie Jack, from Ancrum, is continuing to compete at top national level, having started every game with the Scottish U16 men’s team this year.

He’s travelling to Belfast to represent his country once again this weekend, from Saturday until July 1.

In his third and final year in this age group, he will earn his 17th cap when he steps on to the pitch at Ulster University on Sunday.

Ireland will be the final Home Nation to play this season and the squad hopes to continue with its success.

The Scottish U16 men already have victories this year against Wales and England (the first time since 2006) and are hoping to make it a clean sweep in the Home Nations this weekend against the Irish.

The final competition for this squad of players will be in August, when they play in the Futures Cup in London.

Again, they will take on players from the Home Countries in a GB event.

Charlie’s aim is to move on to the U18 squad next season in the hope of playing in the U18 Men’s European Cup.

The son of Fjordhus Reivers head coach and international Borders hockey stalwart Janet Jack, Charlie is extremely grateful for the continued support of Clubsport Roxburgh and the Rowan Boland Trust, while he has also had excellent backing from Live Borders’ Athlete Support Programme.

All this support is much appreciated and has been invaluable in his success to date.