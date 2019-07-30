Ceres of initiatives to boost road race’s green credentials

The year’s Ceres 8 Mile Road Race is set to grow and grow and grow!

First held in 1987, the popular event, on Tuesday, August 13 at 7pm, is ‘going green’.

All finishers will receive a cardboard finishers’ medal with a green leaf attached, containing seeds to plant and grow as a reminder of their efforts over the tough, undulating scenic course.

Race convenors Keren Macpherson and Jez Tomlinson have a mission to reduce plastic, reduce the carbon footprint and make runners more aware of green choices.

They hope to encourage other race organisers to think similarly.

With this in mind, the race souvenir is a fully recyclable medal and the ribbon is made from recyclable cotton.

The race numbers can be re-used and ,say Keren and Jez: “All prizes will be plantable, edible, drinkable or spendable.”

Plastic bottles are strictly off limits, with recyclable paper cups supplied at the water station

and race end.

The post-race tea and prizegiving at Ceres Memorlal Hall will feature compostable plates, and cups disposed of in an organic waste bag.

The runners are also encouraged to car share or cycle to the race.

Keren, a Ceres resident, is a prolific over-50 veteran winner in races and, this year alone, finished fourth female/first over 50 at the recent Solway Coastal Marathon and first over 50 at the Great Stirling Half Marathon. She has a marathon personal best of 3:12.59.

St Andrews physio Jez has a marathon pb of 2:48.25 from the London Marathon and a half marathon best of 79.01 around Loch Leven.

He finished second over 55 veteran at the 2014 Pontevedra Duathlon World Championships.

Keren commented: “Trophies are often thrown away or placed in an attic or cupboard. Jez and I liked the idea of being able to plant a prize as a living, growing memento of a race.

“Our green effort is just a start. We’re open to all suggestions on how we can improve. We’re very grateful to Caulders Garden Centre and Pillars of Hercules, who have offered to donate prizes.”

The race entry limit of 250 is fast approaching, with only 23 places remaining at www.entrycentral.com/Ceres8RoadRace.