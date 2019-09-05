Captain’s Prize night for Selkirk golf ladies

On a dreich, autumnal night, Selkirk’s golfing ladies battled it out for the Captain’s Prizes.

Although the skies were dark, the golfers made up for it.

With the Solheim Cup at Gleneagles soon, it was decided to dress in the famous blue and/or yellow of the European colours, which the ladies took extremely seriously!

Alison Rutherford mastered the conditions best, carding 80 (9) nett 71 to win the overall contest.

Moira Wilson continued her recent good form with 94 (21) nett 73 to win the Bronze Division and Martine Pow rounded things off nicely with 73 to take the scratch honours.