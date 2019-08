Top bowling duos from around the south-east of Scotland assembled at Jedburgh Bowling Club last Saturday for a ladies’ open pairs day.

A total of 18 pairs of women from throughout the Borders competed in the event at Allars Mill.

In the end, teams from Melrose and Buccleuch in Hawick won through to the final.

Isabelle Downey and Anne Black from Melrose (left), were defeated at the final stage by Buccleuch bowlers Mary Martin and Michelle Lyle. Our picture of the finalists is by Bill McBurnie.