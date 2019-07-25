Brian clinches senior open golf title at Galashiels

Brian Bernard, the winner of Galashiels Golf Club Seniors Open Tournament, is pictured (left) receiving the trophy from Graeme McGauchrane, proprietor of the competition sponsor Dave Bryson Tyres & Exhausts Ltd.

A net 64 was enough to clinch the overall top prize for Brian, while there were additional rewards for scratch players and others in a variety of classes.

A club spokesman said it was an excellent day and some great scores were returned. Results:

Overall winner – Brian Bernard (Gala) net 64.

Scratch winner – Graham Forsyth (Gala) 71.

Class 55 years to 63 – 1 John Hardie (Gala) net 65, 2 Rob Mariner (Magdalane Fields) net 66, 3 Derek Clyne (Gala) net 67 bih, 4 Malcolm Millar (Hawick) 67.

Class 64 to 69 – 1 William Ritchie (Gala) net 64, 2 Matt Whiteford (Lauder) net 67, 3 Brian Lawrie (Torwoodlee) net 68 bih, 4 Gordon Shiel (Gala) net 68.

Class 70 plus – 1 William Morrison (Gala) net 65, 2 William J. Taylor (Gala) net 66 bih, 3 Peter Seggie (Gala) net 66, 4 Graham Ford (Gala) net 67.

Thanks were conveyed to the sponsors and all who helped run the tournament.