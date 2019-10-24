Boxer John steps up to heavyweight

Borders boxer John McCallum has reversed his decision to retire at the end of this year – and has joined the ranks of the heavyweights.

The 31-year-old has relocated to Guildford in Surrey, where he is sparring and training with top heavyweights, while his training and management team is in touch with international promoters to try and help him return to competitive action in the ring.

John, who has links with Galashiels and Melrose, announced at the turn of 2019 that it would be his last year as a fighter, after nagging concern over a shoulder injury.

His last bout was back in February, in Fife, when he won the unofficial Celtic light heavyweight title against Casey Blair of Northern Ireland.

However, in a “fresh outlook”, he’s changed his mind about quitting and now wants to prove his worth as a heavyweight.

John admitted he struggled to keep within the light-heavyweight scales limit, hovering somewhere between there and cruiser weight. So he decided to take the step up – although he firmly believes he is good enough and is willing to fight anywhere to show his value.

He has been training, building up strength – and even playing rugby.

He was, in fact, due to fight last Saturday in Warsaw, the Polish capital, but his Serbian opponent withdrew through injury.

John also has a sponsorship agreement with Staines FC, which allows him free use of Thames Club gym’s facilities.

He stressed his new direction was about a passion for boxing and less about the glittery showbusiness side or making money.

“I don’t mind giving away the extra height and reach – I want to show what I can do through talent as a boxer and not a ticket salesman,” he said.