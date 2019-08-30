Borders weather not always to tennis players’ advantage

Borders tennis players have to be hardy souls, as indicated by last week’s Adult Confined Tournament, played at Melrose Waverley Tennis Club and St Boswells Lawn Tennis Club.

However, players had to contend with it being very cold on the Monday and Tuesday, and very wet on the Wednesday and Thursday. Dry on Friday, then very hot and sunny on Saturday’s Finals Day.

The standard of play was high and matches were hard-fought but sporting throughout, even when 22 matches went to a tie-break decider.

Tennis Borders was very grateful to the Melrose Waverley club for hosting the event, providing a marquee, sports therapy, tuck shop and drinks facilities, and for attracting three new sponsors – two of whom attended and presented trophies and vouchers to the winners.

The club had, for the first time, invited past champions of this event and there was a good turnout from Borders players and some now living in Edinburgh, one in Dunblane, and one in Gullane – still the only Borders player to have competed at Junior Wimbledon.

Mary Campbell of Duns attended – she had won the first Mixed Doubles title in 1965 with her male partner.

Thanks were also given to St Boswells LTC for hosting the event each weeknight and providing a tuck shop, along with tournament committee secretary Susan Smith, treasurer James Collin, referees Christine Lawrie at Melrose and Elspeth Whitelaw at St Boswells.

(Key: C = Consolation/Plate Event for first-match losers, 1 = winner, 2 = runner-up, LTC = Lawn Tennis Club, TC = Tennis Club). Results:

Open Mixed Doubles – 1 Lewis Armstrong and Robyn Harvey (St Boswells LTC/Duns LTC), 2 Harris Brogan and Tara Harvey (Wilton Park & Hawick LTC/Duns LTC). C1 Adam Drummond and Claire Townsend (St Boswells LTC), C2 William Fleming and Susan Wight (Melrose Waverley TC/Duns LTC).

Open Women’s Doubles – 1 Zara Elliot andAleksandra Misz (Peebles LTC), 2 Lisa Campbell and Juliet Smith (Peebles LTC), C1 Kirsten Begg and Robyn Harvey (West Linton TC/Duns LTC), C2 Alison Moore and Lesley Watters (Melrose Waverley TC).

Open Men’s Doubles – 1 Sean Berthelsen and Graeme Kirkpatrick (West Linton TC/Peebles LTC), 2 Lewis Armstrong and Glen Gordon (St Boswells LTC/Melrose Waverley TC), C1 Ivan Burt-Smith and Joshua Thomson (Selkirk LTC), C2 William Fleming and Colin Green (Melrose Waverley TC/Earlston LTC).

Open Women’s Singles – 1 Aleksandra Misz (Peebles LTC), 2 Zara Elliot (Peebles LTC), C1 Sophie Macbrayne (Melrose Waverley TC), C2 Robyn Elliot (Peebles LTC).

Open Men’s Singles – 1 Harris Brogan (Wilton Park & Hawick LTC), 2 Ivan Burt-Smith (Selkirk LTC), C1 Callum Gray (Borders Tennis Centre), C2 Daniel Main (Selkirk LTC).