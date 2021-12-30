Borders trainers Stuart Coltherd, Sandy Thomson and Harriet Graham among winners at Kelso Races

Ryan Mania on Cedar Hill at a previous meeting at Kelso (Photo: Kelso Races)

Selkirk’s Coltherd claimed first place, bringing with it £5,228 in prize money, in the 12.42pm Watch the Replay at Racing TV Handicap Hurdle, the second race of seven run on the day, with 9-4 favourite Grand Voyage, a five-year-old bay gelding ridden by his son Sam Coltherd.

Milvale, trained near Kelso by Thomson and with his son-in-law Ryan Mania riding, finished third in that race and Town Yetholm trainer Sandy Forster’s Duty Calls and Lissen to the Lady, ridden by Lewis Stones and Joanna Walton respectively, were fourth and sixth, with Kaizer, trained in Hawick by Ewan Whillans and with Callum Bewley in the saddle, fifth.

Thomson and Mania claimed top spot and its £7,407 prize at the meeting’s next race, however, the 1.17pm Visit Kelso in 2022 Handicap Chase with 5-2 favourite Cedar Hill.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was the seven-year-old brown gelding’s fourth win at the Borders course, the previous ones being in March this year and October and November 2020.

The Lambden Stables trainer had to settle for third and fifth places in the day’s richest race, though, the 1.52pm Children's Immunology Trust Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase.

Mania finished third on Overcourt and Craig Nichol fifth on Deluxe Range.

Kalaharry, trained by Whillans and with Bewley as jockey, was the last of the seven finishers to cross the line.

That race, offering a first prize of £9,040, was won by 9-4 favourite Sounds Russian, trained by North Yorkshire’s Ruth Jefferson and ridden by Jamie Hamilton.

Oxnam’s Graham notched up a win, yielding a top prize of £3,594, in the 2.27pm SPG Fire and Security Mares’ Handicap Hurdle with Millarville, an eight-year-old bay mare ridden by Mania.

In second place was Topkapi Star, trained by Whillans and ridden by Bewley, and that pairing also claimed the runner-up spot in the next race, the 3pm Subscribe to Racing TV Novices’ Hurdle, with Scots Poet.

That race’s £4,357 top prize was won by 2-9 favourite Soft Risk, trained in Cumbria by Nicky Richards and with Brian Hughes riding.

Charlie Snow Angel was a fifth-place finisher in the meeting’s final race, the 3.30pm AJA Amateur Jockeys’ Handicap Chase, for Forster, with Walton riding.

Perth and Kinross trainer Lucinda Russel took the top two places that time round with Buddha Scheme and Prince Dundee, ridden by Lyall Hodgins and Toby Wynne respectively.

The day’s first race, the 12.07pm Every Race Live on Racing TV Novices’ Hurdle, was won by Ned Tanner, trained by Fife’s Nicky Alexander and ridden by Sean Quinlan, with Forster’s Fortcanyon fifth, with Stephen Mulqueen in the saddle.