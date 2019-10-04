Borders three retain starting places for second South African test

Three of Scotland’s four Borders players are in the starting XV named by Scotland Women head coach Philip Doyle for tomorrow’s (Saturday) second Test match against South Africa in Cape Town (kick-off 2pm BST – streamed live via scottishrugby.org).

Selkirk’s Mhairi Grieve is on the bench, with Jenny Maxwell the preferred choice at scrum half.

Inside centre Lisa Thomson and hooker Lana Skeldon (both ex-Hawick High School) plus Jedburgh’s Chloe Rollie, at full back, return after the first Test, in which Scotland beat their hosts 5-47 on Monday at the same venue.

Scotland scored eight tries, including two from Chloe and one by Lisa, with the other counters coming from Rhona Lloyd (2), Abi Evans (2) and Megan Gaffney.

Doyle said: “We had a fantastic match on Monday and I was delighted to see how the team played and how they executed the game plan.

“The match is going to be tougher this weekend as South Africa know what to expect from us and will be wanting to ensure a home win.

“We have been preparing hard at training this week and I am excited to see what the team will deliver on Saturday.”

Scotland will return to Scotstoun to play Wales on Sunday, November 17, followed by Japan on Sunday, November 24.

Tickets for the two Autumn Tests and Six Nations matches will be available in the next week.