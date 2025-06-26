Borders team to take part in Scotland’s Learning Disability Sport National Games for first time since 2012

Three members of the 45-strong Borders team set to take part in Scotland’s annual Learning Disability Sport National Games in July (Pic: Live Borders)

A Borders team are to take part in Scotland’s annual Learning Disability Sport National Games for the first time since 2012.

The region will be represented by a team of 45 athletes at this year’s championships in Stirling on Friday, July 25, at sports including swimming, rugby, football, cycling, bowls and boccia.

Greig Shortreed, Live Borders’ disability sport development officer, is glad to see the region being represented again after a 13-year absence, saying: “I think it’s a really important event for our athletes in the Borders.

“It gives them a wonderful experience, to be travelling with their friends, fellow athletes and socialising and then to arrive at a wonderful venue like Stirling University.

“Getting to compete and showcase what they have been learning at a local level is fantastic.

“We don’t often get the experience of playing against other people outside the region, so to travel a good distance, play the sport they’ve been practising week in week out, meet new people and be able to have a good laugh and enjoy the social element of sport in a new environment is just fantastic for us.

“I think anyone involved in sport knows what it means to experience the performance and social elements of it, where you come off the performance bit, having given your all and competed, and you have that wellbeing feeling that you’ve done some exercise, and you then socialise – well, you can times the impact of that by ten for some of these guys who don’t necessarily have the same opportunities to experience either that competition or socialising and might be quite isolated.

“This kind of event can make a huge difference to their lives and it will show the Borders once again on the national map as a strong sporting region.”

The Borders’ squad have issued a plea for sponsorship ahead of that trip to Stirling. Anyone willing to oblige is asked to contact Shortreed by email at [email protected] or telephone on 07880 138722.