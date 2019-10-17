Borders runners tackle rich variety of races

It was a great weekend for the Lauderdale Limpers athletics group, with Manor Water, Pentland Skyline, Chicago Marathon and Keilder among the events to which many travelled.

Georgina McAllister and John Wilkinson completed the Manor Water Hill Race, with Georgina coming first in her category, while in the misty Pentlands, a great turnout from members covered 17 miles of challenging terrain.

Recognised as a race of two halves, the first half of the race is straightforward on good surfaces. The return leg, however, is much tougher, with rougher terrain and fatigue kicking in.

Despite the hills and boggy terrain, the Limpers stuck in with great performances all round, from Jamie Entwistle, Chloe Summerfield, Sarah Plint, Anne Weir, Rachel MacAleese and Luis Molero (pictured).

Huge congratulations were also extended to Calum Stewart, who ran an incredible marathon in Chicago in 2hrs 57mins.