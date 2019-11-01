Borders riders gain high pass marks at schools championship

A number of Borders schools recently made the successful trip to the National Schools Equestrian Association Championships at Addington Manor in Buckinghamshire.

The area’s riders have been attending a selection of qualifiers from Carlisle to Fife over the last year, with the aim of qualifying for the Championships in showjumping, dressage and jumping with style.

The Championships are a prestigious event, with over 1000 horses and riders taking part over four days.

The riders from Jedburgh Grammar School – Felicity Cromarty, Holly Kirk, Frankie Cromarty and Jackie Hartley – were delighted to achieve eighth in 90cm Jumping With Style and second in 80cm JwS.

This is an interesting competition, as it is not only judged on jumping ability but also time and style of the rider.

Earlston High School riders Eilidh Marr, Matilda Aplin, Lexie Marshall, Monty Aplin and Sylvie Young were also successful in JwS, gaining sixth place in 80cm class.

Peebles High School had four qualified riders who took part in all three disciplines – Natasha Thorpe, Marcel Bony, Libby Davidson and Alice Bryce.

Marcel had clear rounds in the Pumpkin Speed Challenge but was just outside the pacings.

The three girls were part of the Scottish Nations Cup dressage team, along with Shannon Jardine from Langholm Academy and Hannah Carruthers from Sedbergh, who came third.

The young team of Sam Herdman, Poppy Dodds, Ellie Gray and Frankie Herdman, from Whittingham Church of England, just over the border, did some fantastic rounds in the 70cm JwS to gain third place in a class of 24 teams.

They were also fourth in 70cm showjumping.

Longridge Towers School had two qualified riders – Lotty Byass and Grace Manners – who competed as individuals for their school, gaining first for Lotty and second for Grace in the Pumpkin Speed Challenge class.

Rory McFadyen, from Kelso High School, was fourth in this class and Holly Kirk, from Jedburgh Grammar, was seventh.

This was one of the biggest classes at the Championships, with 110 riders competing – and it was fantastic to see so many local riders doing well.

Lotty was also eighth in 70 JwS and seventh in 80cm showjumping.

Kelso High School had a squad of eight riders – Daisy Buckley, Ellie Abrams, Rory McFadyen, Zoe Cowe, Katie Edgar, Katy McFadyen, Vicky Edgar and Alex Edgar. They had a very successful few days.

The very experienced team of Vicky, Alex, Katie and Katy were incredibly consistent with their two sets of team horses, with results including third and sixth in 1m showjumping, and a win and third in 90cm jws.

There were also individual placings for Vicky and Katy in the 90 Jws.

The four girls also competed in an 1m10 team showjumping event for the first time and got eighth place.

Kelso High School had previously won the Scottish Area Regional Points League.

At the Championships, all eight team members went up against the top three teams from the other eight areas and were thrilled to end up in second place, helped along by two very fast rounds from Ellie Abrams and Rory McFadyen.

Rory, Katy, Katie, Alex and Vicky joined with Lexie and Matilda, from Earlston High, and Lotty from Longridge, to form the Scottish Nations Cup Team for showjumping.

They jumped to a packed and noisy audience in the Olympic Size Arena and were absolutely thrilled to win a very fast and close competition.

They received a selection of prizes, including rosettes, bags and rugs.