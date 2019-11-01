Borders players in fine form at home and abroad

Borders junior tennis players have been competing in contests across the UK – and even in Spain – in what have so far been a very successful few months

Despite the region still not having any indoor facility for players to train regularly – making it only one of three districts in Scotland not to have indoor tennis courts – Border juniors have once again been doing well across a range of age groups.

A couple of Earlston TC players garnered plaudits for some of the most notable individual achievements.

Ailsa Clark won a Tennis Scotland 300 Tour event, while Felicity Walls was among the County Tour event winners in her age group.

Louis Kirkpatrick (Peebles) won the U12 Linlithgow Junior Open, while Lara Abdrabbo (Gala) and Ivan Burt-Smith (Selkirk) were also County Tour event winners in their respective age brackets.

As well as individual success, Border juniors have also taken part in team events in Inverness, Gleneagles and also in Santa Ponsa, Majorca.

District coach, Jonny Adamson, said: “Congratulations to all the players on a hugely impressive couple of months.

“This time of year is never easy for our programmes, with the weather becoming more challenging.

“But the players are never put off by it and always work hard every week.

“I’m really pleased that many players are now seeing their efforts pay off.

“Tennis Borders has to keep improving its structure and organisation, though, and continue to offer more opportunities for players of all abilities at every age group to play the game at clubs across the district.

“In time, by creating that tennis culture, it will lead to even more success in the long term and, hopefully, an indoor facility to match it.”