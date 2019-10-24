Borders netball team produces excellent Performance

The Borders U17 netball squad travelled last Saturday to Strathclyde Sports, to compete in day one of the National U17 Performance League.

They played two matches, in which they defeated Inverclyde 68-41 and Shetland 60-22.

Lead Borders coach, Shona Brett, said the girls had given “incredible performances” and were “a real joy to work with”.

The girls, pictured above, are (back from left) Imogen Lewis, Eleanor Smith, Abbie Sorrell (captain), Jess Mitchell (vice-captain), Lucy Smith,

Hannah McLean-Foremen. Front, Ruby Finn, Nairne Wells and Arabella Brett.