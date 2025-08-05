Borders martial arts club celebrating after winning five medals at taekwondo world championships
A 15-strong party from Grantshouse Taekwondo were among 1,600 competitors from 16 countries at July’s two-day event at the city’s Braehead Arena, with four of them returning to Berwickshire with medals.
Annabelle Pitts, eight, was a winner at the double, securing a silver medal for individual patterns and a bronze with fellow junior Violette Jakovleva, nine, for tag-team sparring.
Seniors Debs Simpson, 45, and Fiona Perks, 34, also landed bronze medals in their respective ladies’ sparring categories.
Making up the rest of the Grantshouse party were Mia Prescott-Clements, 18; Nicolette Jakovleva, 15; Bertie and Casper Foster, 11 and seven; Jacob Wood, 13; Michael Valuta, nine; Alexander Stewart, 11; Joshua Davidson, 13; Freya and Oonagh Simpson, 11 and eight; and Jackson Perks, seven.
Instructor Katy Pitts was delighted at her club’s showing at the championships, saying: “Each one of them gave their all and demonstrated incredible discipline, skill, and sportsmanship on the world stage.
“We returned home victorious with five medals, a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team.
“We couldn’t be prouder of our team. They’ve represented our school and community with excellence and we can’t wait to see where their journey takes them.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.