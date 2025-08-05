Borders martial arts club celebrating after winning five medals at taekwondo world championships

Grantshouse Taekwondo celebrating winning five medals at this year’s Taekwondo Association of Great Britain’s open world championships in Glasgow (Photo: Grantshouse Taekwondo)

A Borders martial arts club are celebrating after winning five medals at this year’s Taekwondo Association of Great Britain’s open world championships in Glasgow.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 15-strong party from Grantshouse Taekwondo were among 1,600 competitors from 16 countries at July’s two-day event at the city’s Braehead Arena, with four of them returning to Berwickshire with medals.

Annabelle Pitts, eight, was a winner at the double, securing a silver medal for individual patterns and a bronze with fellow junior Violette Jakovleva, nine, for tag-team sparring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seniors Debs Simpson, 45, and Fiona Perks, 34, also landed bronze medals in their respective ladies’ sparring categories.

Making up the rest of the Grantshouse party were Mia Prescott-Clements, 18; Nicolette Jakovleva, 15; Bertie and Casper Foster, 11 and seven; Jacob Wood, 13; Michael Valuta, nine; Alexander Stewart, 11; Joshua Davidson, 13; Freya and Oonagh Simpson, 11 and eight; and Jackson Perks, seven.

Instructor Katy Pitts was delighted at her club’s showing at the championships, saying: “Each one of them gave their all and demonstrated incredible discipline, skill, and sportsmanship on the world stage.

“We returned home victorious with five medals, a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team.

“We couldn’t be prouder of our team. They’ve represented our school and community with excellence and we can’t wait to see where their journey takes them.”