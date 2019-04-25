Borders hockey duo in Super Veteran squad

Two seasoned south of Scotland Hockey Masters – Charlotte Barratt and Moira Anderson – are heading for Holland today (Thursday).

It’s the fourth international tournament for men and women held at the Dutch venue.

Organisers are reportedly very pleased with the great enthusiasm and increased interest from many countries in the tournament.

This is the first time Scotland O60s have taken part in this event. Their opposition will be the Dutch Ladies, England O60s, England O65s, LX Ladies 1 and LX Ladies 2, plus Alliance Woman’s ‘A’ and ‘B’ teams.

The opening ceremony starts the event tomorrow morning, followed by matches until 5.30pm.

Saturday matches are played from 9.30am-5.30pm, with the Sunday matches being mainly the semi-finals and finals, followed by the award and closing ceremonies.

Scotland are using these matches as preparations for the European Championship Tournament, to be held in Belgium in June, with many training sessions and matches due next month.