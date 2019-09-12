Borders Easyriders are born to be mild

Easyriders, the project which encourages more women across the Scottish Borders to get on their bikes, has

had another successful year in 2019, prompting nearly 200 women to do just that.

Ladies from across the Borders – Jedburgh, Hawick, Kelso, Peebles, Galashiels and Selkirk – have signed up to the

Easyriders programme in a bid to improve their cycling confidence, skills and fitness, or to take up the sport for the first time.

Like 2018 it has been a great success, with 100 per cent of participants saying both their physical and mental health has improved since taking part.

In addition, 81 per cent are more likely to cycle as opposed to driving as a mode of transport now – a great achievement in both

areas.

The 2019 sessions are now coming to an end and, to celebrate, organiser Hillside Outside has organised a celebratory ride out on September 22.

All Easyriders are invited to attend from both 2018 and 2019, as well as anyone else who would like to take part.

The ride out will see ladies making their way from Peebles to Walkerburn and back again, with a stop at Traquair House for coffee and cake.

The ride out, ‘Easyriders Summer Cycle,’ continues to publicise the overall aims of the course; promoting a healthier lifestyle and

encouraging cycling as an alternative mode of transport for shorter, local journeys, once again in a fun, relaxed atmosphere.

“We can’t wait to get everyone together to celebrate what they have learnt over the course of the summer,

and last summer, and continue to show them just how amazing cycling is,” said Neil Dalgleish, director of Hillside Outside Ltd.

“We are so proud to have been involved in such a fantastic project for another year. We look forward to celebrating with everyone in a few weeks’ time.”

The Easyriders Summer Cycle will take place on Sunday, September 22, leaving from Peebles.

Full details and tickets for the Easyriders Summer Cycle can be found on the Easyriders website (www.easyriders.cc).