The fixtures in the new-look Tennent’s Premiership, for season 2019-20, were unveiled earlier in the week.

The action gets under way on Saturday, September 7, with home matches for two of the three Borders sides in the league.

Jed-Forest, who were beaten to last season’s old League One title by Marr, renew the rivalry with their Ayrshire adversaries when the Troon side travel to Riverside.

Selkirk entertain Glasgow Hawks at Philiphaugh, while Hawick make the journey to Musselburgh.