Borders boxer McCallum faces new fight night

John McCallum - an August date in the boxing ring

McCallum, previously of Galashiels and Melrose is taking part in an eight-round bout on Saturday, August 7 at the York Hall in London’s Bethnal Green against Issa Akberbayev of Kazakhstan.

He aims to climb the rankings again and get a win or two under his belt ahead of a second crack at Russian southpaw heavyweight Evgeny Tishchenko.

McCallum, 33, faced the Olympic gold medallist in Russia last November and was unhappy when the referee stopped the bout in the second round. Tishchenko’s camp has granted him a rematch if he can ascend the rankings.