Borders athletics ace in international squad

Galashiels-born athlete Cameron Tindle has been named in the Scotland team for the Loughborough International next weekend.

The 20-year-old is due to run in the 200m and will also feature in the 4 x 100 relay.

His colleagues in the TLJT Athletics Club reckoned it was a great boost for him at the start of the season, just a month after he won the 200m event at the Scottish University Athletics Championships in Grangemouth.

On its Facebook page, TLJT said: “Cameron set this as an early-season target. He will likely come up against stiff opposition in this top home countries international.”

Another major goal for Tindle, of Berwick, is the England Under 23 Championships at Bedford in June, which also count as the European Under 23 trials.

His coach Bruce Scott told TLJT: “This is always a good testing ground for Cameron. He will be pulled round the bend with some of Britain’s finest.

“It’s a great opportunity to get an early-season sub-21 seconds.”