Borders athletes make proud strides in testing conditions

Congratulations have been conveyed to Lauderdale Limpers member Jamie Entwistle, who took part in the weekend’s 100K St Cuthberts Way Ultra.

The route follows a way marked path heading westwards, crossing large sections of the Northumberland National Park into the Scottish Borders.

Extreme temperatures and humid conditions did not hamper Jamie’s race and he finished 13th overall in 15:45:32.

Praise was also garnered by Jenny Hartley, Rachel Mollart and Jude Wilkinson, who took on the challenge of running the 45-mile St Cuthberts Way Ultra. Starting in Wooler, this race takes in the beautiful towns of Morebattle and Melrose.

On the hottest day of the year, Jenny completed the course in an amazing time of 09:38:23 – fifth overall and third female.

Rachel Mollart followed Jenny home and Jude Wilkinson followed soon after.

Meanwhile, south of the border, Frank Birch took on the 55K Lakeland Trails Ultra – a testing 55K ultra marathon course, through some of the most dramatic mountain scenery in the Lake District.

The tough, challenging course is billed as the most picturesque ultra marathon in the UK and includes three mountain passes, with a 7000-ft ascent/descent along the way.

Sunday, June 30 saw Lauderdale Limpers Luis Molero, Derek Patterson and Jock Calder taking part in the Lairig Ghru Trail Race, a category C Long Hill Race, run over 43km between the police stations of Braemar and Aviemore.

This classic race takes place in a spectacular setting and follows a historic drove road, rising to 2733ft between some of the highest peaks in Britain.

All three gents ran exceedingly well, with Luis Molero leading the Lauder team, followed by Derek and Jock … fantastic effort put in by all.

Closer to home, on Sunday, the club’s monthly breakfast run took place, starting and finishing at the Spotty Dog in Lauder.

An eight-mile trail run was enjoyed by all, following forest tracks and hill paths to the viewpoint of Dabs Head, followed by breakfast at the Spotty Dog – the perfect start to a Sunday.