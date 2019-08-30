Borders athlete Caroline in control

Borders Triathlon specialist Caroline Wallace has scored a memorable victory in Triathlon Scotland’s national race series.

The venue last Sunday was Aviemore for the 2019 Scottish National Cross Triathlon Championship, part of the Aviemore Triathlon, organised by Durty Events.

Race conditions were very warm, with the water temperature at 15 degrees (wetsuit optional) and, on land, the temperature was between 23-27 degrees throughout.

There were 234 people entered into the race, with 68 eligible for the championship.

In the women’s event, Caroline Arthur (Fleet Feet Triathletes) was first out of the swim by 90 seconds (21:44). Mari Cole (University of St Andrews Triathlon Club) was the next to emerge from the water and third – almost another two minutes back – was Caroline Wallace (Borders Triathletes).

After T1, Mari took control of the race and completed the cycle course in just over an hour (1:00:42). Caroline Wallace had taken second place by the end of the mountain bike section and Caroline Arthur had dropped to third.

On the run through the forest, Caroline Wallace showed her quality and experience, overtaking Mari on her way to a 44:37 run time and her third Scottish National Cross Title (2:13:32). Mari finished second (2:14:49) and Caroline Arthur was third (2:24:20).

Afterwards, Caroline Wallace said: “I was really happy (to win). I don’t do many events so I was not sure how I was going. I had to make my way through the field. I think I was around fourth coming out of the swim, then to second on the bike, and then there was still one in front on the run, so I had a bit for work to do. So to win in the end is really good.”

She added: “I just love these events. I am going to see if there are some left at the end of the season, since I am doing well.”

The next event is the final Scottish Championship of the year, the 2019 Scottish Standard Championships, this Sunday at Knockburn.

Last weekend’s roll of honour also included: Female Veteran – 1 Caroline Wallace (Borders Triathletes) 2:13:32, 2 Laura Mackay (Pea Squad) 2:27:50, 3 Janine Inman (Stirling Triathlon Club) 2:31:25.

Male Super Veteran – 1 Grahame Veitca (Kelso Wheelers) 2:09:22, 2 Graham Calder (Ben Wyvis CC) 2:13:33, 3 David Stewart (Monifieth Triathlon Club) 2:14:34.