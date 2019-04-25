Borders athlete Cameron back on track at uni championship

The Scottish University Athletics Championships at Grangemouth last weekend served as a perfect examination for Borders runner Cameron Tindle.

The 20-year-old passed the test with flying colours with victory in the 200 metres.

In a strong field, the ex-Scottish sprint champion eased through the heats before recording a winning time of 21.58 seconds in the final.

Supporters and fellwo emmbers of the TLJT Athletics Club were delighted with the success for Cameron, from Berwickshire.

He’s next likely to be in action at the England Under 23 Championships at Bedford in June, which also count as the European Under 23 trials.

Cameron’s coach at the TLJT, Bruce Scott, said the occasion had been a perfect season opener for the young runner. The larger than normal starting line-up of 32 meant the race had to be staged as heats, semis and final. The weekend was about two elements for him, explained Scott.

Conservation of energy throughout the rounds, while keeping enough energy to ensure a victory in the final.

“Secondly, it gave him an opportunity in a race situation to execute the bend technique, which he has been working very hard at in training.

“His realistic goal this season is to be contesting the business end of the England U23 championships in Bedford on June 23,” said Scott.

“This doubles up as the European trials also.

“Cameron’s times from Saturday 22.29 heat, 22.09 semi and 21.59 final, will need to look more like 21.50 in the heat, 21.25 in the semi and just dipping 21.00 in the final if he has any chance of winning the event.”

Scott added: “The combination of overall fitness and enough speed reserve through the rounds is what is required.

“Cameron is very capable if he can get down to the form he showed in 2016 when he reached the final of the World Championship 200m under 20 men’s final and produced his lifetime best of 20.71.

“In the eight weeks that remain, we will work very hard on his overall race strategy, in particular his top speed.

“This was a good start for us and we both know what is required now.

“It’s very much down to Cameron now to get that consistency in training.

“If the work has been done then he can produce the big runs when it matters.”