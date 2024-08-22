Samantha Kinghorn competing in the 800m T53 final at the 2023 Para Athletics World Championships in Paris at Stade Charlety last July (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Borderer Samantha Kinghorn will be part of the biggest female contingent ever fielded by Great Britain at a Paralympics at this year’s games in France – and she’s hoping to mark that breakthrough by going for gold.

Ahead of the opening ceremony for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games next Wednesday, Paralympics GB have confirmed that 46% of the 215-strong party – including guides, pilots and competition partners – they’re sending across the English Channel to take part are female, the highest proportion ever.

As in Japan in 2021, Britain will be represented in 19 of the 22 sports making up the schedule for the games, set to run until Sunday, September 8.

Gordon’s Kinghorn is one of 21 Scots in the British squad, two of them Borderers, the other being Newcastleton’s Stephen Clegg.

Stephen Clegg competing in the 100m butterfly final at the 2024 British Swimming Championships in April in London (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Both are hoping to add to the five medals they brought back from the delayed Tokyo 2020 games between them, after returning from 2016’s Paralympics in Brazil empty-handed, and they are also out to go for gold for the first time.

Wheelchair racer Kinghorn, 28, won a silver medal in the T53 400m and a bronze one over 100m.

Swimmer Clegg, also 28, returned with a silver medal for the S12 100m butterfly and bronzes for freestyle and backstroke over the same distance.

Their handful of honours were among 124 won by Britain in Tokyo three years ago – 41 golds, 38 silvers and 45 bronzes – to finish second to China.

Samantha Kinghorn contesting the 100m T53 final at the 2023 Para Athletics World Championships at Stade Charlety in Paris last July (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Clegg’s 2024 games will begin on Saturday, August 31, with 100m backstroke heats and, all being well, final.

Kinghorn’s Parisian itinerary begins the day after, September 1, with the T53 800m’s round one, aiming for a place in the final later that same day, and she contests the first round of the T54 1,500m on Monday, September 2, with an eye to getting to the final the following morning.

Kinghorn and Clegg are both in action on Wednesday, September 4, day seven of the games, the former in the T53 100m and the latter in the 100m freestyle.

Day eight, Thursday the 5th, will see Kinghorn back on track for the T53 400m and she’ll be part of a team effort on day nine, Friday the 6th, contesting the 4x100m universal relay as her last hurrah at the games.

Stephen Clegg after competing in the 100m freestyle final at the 2024 British Swimming Championships in April in London (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Clegg is in S12 100m butterfly action on Saturday, September 6, to conclude his latest medal quest ahead of the games’ closing ceremony the day after.

Looking ahead to returning to Paris after winning a T53 100m gold medal and 400m and 800m silvers there at July 2023’s World Para Athletics World Championships, Kinghorn, now based in Cheshire, told the NeuroPulse online newsletter: “I can’t believe this will be my third Paralympics. I still feel really young in the sport and I’m still learning, then I think ‘gosh, I have been doing this a long time’.

“Every year, I still have the hunger to improve and look at ways I can change my chair to help me improve and make me better, and it seems to be working.

“I genuinely still am learning, which is really exciting, but, yeah, I have been in the game a long time. I think that shows when I’m at the majors. I still get very, very nervous, but I know now how to control it slightly better and I know my own routine. That’s what I’ve noticed, having done it for so long now. I know to deal with myself. I still have so much still to learn.

“I think the biggest thing I have learned is to mentally prepare myself as well as just physically.

“For Rio 2016, I mainly focused on physical preparation, but I have learned that mentally preparing yourself for winning, for losing, for anything, and just getting yourself ready for what’s going to happen when you’re out there and then coming home as well, that’s very important, because when you are there, you are in this huge bubble and then you come home and are thrust back into the world and its day-to-day challenges.

“In Tokyo, I was hiding my medals and I remember thinking, right, that one’s done, time to move onto the next. I’d put them in a drawer and not let myself think about the achievement. My job wasn’t done yet and I can’t relax and celebrate yet. It was really difficult to do.

“I managed it a lot better at the recent world championships in Paris – I was able to go to bed and sleep, telling myself it’s all all right.

“My motivation comes from the fact I am at a Paralympic Games and it doesn’t get more exciting than that. I feel so lucky and grateful to be there. My motivation comes from that excitement.

“Motivation isn’t the bit I find hard – it’s battling the exhaustion which is the toughest part.

“In Rio, I was just 20-years-old and I have learned a lot over the last eight years.

“I remember in Rio worrying about absolutely everything, constantly panicking about things every 20-year-old worries about. I’d think ‘am I good enough?, ‘do people like me?’, ‘am I trying hard enough?’. I always remember my mum saying to me that as you get older, you won’t worry about that kind of stuff, and it’s definitely true.

“I learned to be comfortable in my own skin. I accept that not everybody is going to like me and you can only do what you can do.

“I am enjoying being more able to say to myself ‘stop worrying and thinking about everyone else’ and do what I want to do. I love this sport and I’m enjoying it. That’s probably the biggest difference between me now compared to my younger self.

“I remember getting that first call prior to Rio and thinking ‘am I actually going to make the team?’, whereas now I feel more confident in my results to help me make the team. I’ve gone from thinking ‘have I done enough to make the team?’ to knowing I’ve done enough.”

Clegg, now based in Edinburgh, is also hoping to add a Paralympics gold to his medal collection, telling BBC Sport: “Any opportunity to represent your country is a privilege.

“Going into Tokyo, I had said it would be my last games and it had an extreme amount of pressure, a lot of it internal.

“I had put an expectation on myself to win and I thought anything short of that was a failure, both in terms of swimming and my personal development, and it led to a very stressful time.

“As soon as I touched the wall in Tokyo in my butterfly final and I was second, I knew I had to stick around for another three years to win that gold medal.

“There is still pressure but I don’t have that overwhelming anxiety and stress that I had going to Tokyo, and the unfinished business is more of a driver for me.

“I have more love for swimming now than I have had at any point in my career, which is a nice place to be at 28.

“My top target is three golds, but it is a competitive field and it is hard to sit there with certainty and say that, but I am confident we are going to be in a good position.

“I’m thankful to be in position where I could hopefully get multiple golds, but to get on the podium three times would be a remarkable achievement.

“Everything is in a good place. Training has been good all season and my body and head are in a good place. I want to hopefully go and deliver some special performances.”

A schedule of the Paralympics events being contested by Kinghorn and Clegg can be found at https://scottishdisabilitysport.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/Scottish-Athletes_ParalymipcsGB-Team_Information-1.pdf