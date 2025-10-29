Borderers help Scots’ under-20s to top-20 finishes at Italian relays
Gala Harriers under-20 Paterson was running as half of one of 55 pairs with Edinburgh’s Jessica Taylor and they finished sixth in a combined 48:27 after clocking respective leg times of 24:21 and 24:07.
Paterson, eighth in her leg and fourth-fastest female finisher under 23, and Taylor made it home less than a minute behind Scotland’s seniors, Kirsty Oldham and Emily McNicol, in a collective time of 47:31 for fifth place.
Italian pair Elisa Sortini and Emily Collinge won that race in a combined 45:10.
Moorfoot Runners under-20 Thomas Hilton was part of a team of three with Alex Dunlop and Rowan Taylor and they clocked 33:34, 33:39 and 33:25 for a collective time of 1:40:39 and 19th place overall out of a field of 109.
Hilton was fourth-fastest under-20, with Lasswade’s Taylor third in that category and Central Athletic Club’s Dunlop fifth.
That race was won by Matt Knowles, Finn Lydon and Finlay Todd for Edinburgh’s Carnethy Hill-Racing Club in a joint time of 1:31:21, only the second time in the event’s 68-year history that victory has gone to a British team.