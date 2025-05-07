Borderer Louis Whyte jumping for joy after winning silver medal at British Universities and Colleges Sport outdoor athletics championships

Borderer Louis Whyte after winning a silver medal at this year’s British Universities and Colleges Sport outdoor athletics championships in Manchester on Sunday

Borderer Louis Whyte is jumping for joy after winning a silver medal at this year’s British Universities and Colleges Sport outdoor athletics championships in Manchester on Sunday.

The 18-year-old picked up that podium place for Loughborough University at long jump.

Whyte, still a member of Peebles’ jumps group despite being based in Leicestershire during term-time, used to play rugby for his home-town club alongside training at athletics but is now focusing solely on improving his long jump distances after securing Scotland under-17 and under-20 call-ups.

He’s now being guided by university coach Lukasz Zawila while south of the border.

Having taken part in a two-week warm-weather training camp in Spain, Whyte went into the weekend’s championships at Manchester Regional Arena full of confidence and put in a new personal best performance of 7m 21cm.

That earned him a podium spot as runner-up to his university training partner Sam Danson, his winning distance being 7m 33cm.

Whyte’s BUCS success comes hot on the heels of another of fellow jumps group member Henry Clarkson winning at triple jump in the indoor version of the championships in February.

His local coach Linda Nicholson was chuffed to bits to see Whyte setting a new PB, saying: “I’m delighted for Louis.

“Our Peebles group has a great relationship with the jumps coach at Loughborough and that has helped Louis settle in well.

“He has totally embraced the move to Loughborough and his confidence in securing that silver at BUCs shows he has much more to come.”