Border Games’ 2019 season concludes at Morebattle

The Border Games circuit season comes to an end for this year with the staging of Morebattle Games on Saturday, reports John Slorance.

The main event on a full card is the seven-heat 110 metres handicap.

And what a wide open affair it is.

Race back marker is Praise Olatoke, of Kilbarchan, placed on the scratch mark by handicapper Bob Inglis.

Three metres ahead of Olatoke is Kelso flyer Douglas Young, a recent impressive winner of the Langholm Games 90 metres handicap.

Also getting down on their marks for Kelso are Dwain Patterson (8.5m), Fraser Neil (8.5m), Dave McKay (19m), Angus Bryce (9.5m), Gordon Armstrong (7m) and John Fleming (12.5m).

Bidding to make it ‘Ladies Day’ on the Tofts running track are Sophie Elder (21.5m), Brodie Cowan (22m), Martha Douglas (23m), Shannon Taitt (24m), Sarah Ross (25m) and Eilidh Murray (29.5m).

In the 800 metres handicap, which has attracted an entry of 18, are Sarah Davenport (185m), Caris Brus (180m), Emma Brus (155m), Annabelle Murray (165m), Olivia Rodden (170m) and Sarah Ross (160m).

Running from scratch is Ewan Dyer of Pitreavie and Hawick’s Rory Anderson is off 40 metres.