Border cycle organisers keen to reduce disruption

Tour O The Borders 2019, powered by Pirelli, will take place on September 1.

Tour O The Borders is the Scottish Borders’ home-grown closed-road cycle event with up to 2500 riders taking part.

The Peebles-based organisers are now making the final preparations, urging people affected by road closures to make any necessary plans well in advance.

“We do appreciate this event can cause inconvenience to local communities and, for this, we apologise,” said event director Neil Dalgleish.

“To minimise the disruption, we hold the event on a Sunday and it starts very early in the morning. As ever, we have worked hard with local communities, traffic management experts and council staff to ensure the disruption is kept to a minimum, while ensuring the safety of everyone involved.”

The Scottish Borders is an extremely popular cycling destination and this event helps to attract cyclists to the area throughout the year. It generates over £500,000 alone for the region every year.

The event departs from Tweed Green, Peebles, and is held on closed roads. Rigorous event planning is conducted through Scottish Borders Council’s Safety Advisory Group, which includes police and all the

emergency services.

This is to ensure the event is a success and that disruption to local residents and businesses is minimised as much as possible.

A leaflet has already been delivered to all those who will be affected, detailing the road closures and timings, and individual businesses have been contacted.

This information can also be viewed online at tourotheborders.com/community.

The Borders’ farming community has also been contacted via the National Farmers Union, which will pass on the information to those affected but who do not necessarily live on the route.

The organisers will continue to inform residents and business owners about the closures and are happy to answer any specific enquiries which may arise.

If anyone requires further information about a specific location, they can email the organisers at community@tourotheborders.com with as much information as possible.