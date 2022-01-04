Boost for motorsport legend’s charity as vintage car show in Borders makes comeback

Jackie Stewart officially opening the Jim Clark Motorsport Museum in Duns in August 2019 (Photo: Scottish Borders Council)

That joint event, sponsored by Swiss watch firm Rolex, is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, June 18 and 19.

The part of it celebrating the career of three-time Formula One champion Sir Jackie will raise funds for Race Against Dementia, a charity founded by the West Dunbartonshire-born 82-year-old in 2018 following his wife Helen’s diagnosis with the disease two years earlier, and he intends being there to take part in proceedings.

“This will be a world-class event at Thirlestane Castle showcasing Scotland’s exceptional motorsports heritage in our own country,” he said.

Lauder's Thirlestane Castle

“I am delighted the Thirlestane team have chosen to support Race Against Dementia in this way and feel proud and privileged to be a part of this great initiative.”

The Scottish Motor Racing Club will stage live action as drivers in a mix of classic and contemporary cars tackle a sprint up the castle’s driveway and those going along will also be able to take in a display of more than 1,200 classic and modern sports cars being organised by the Borders Vintage Automobile Club to mark its 50th anniversary and 15th show at the castle.

Edward Maitland-Carew, the castle’s current occupant, said: “We are proud to be hosting this wonderful event at Thirlestane Castle.

“We are truly honoured to be welcoming Sir Jackie to the venue, as well as raising funds and awareness for such a deserving cause.

“The opportunity to see Sir Jackie and his iconic cars, combined with a celebration of the BVAC show’s 50th year, live motorsport action and a showcase of Scotland’s best food, drink and other produce will make for a unique and memorable day out for the whole family.”