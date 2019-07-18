BAT signals strong appetite for Borders tennis

Tennis Borders is celebrating another successful season of junior competitions, with a record number being staged across the region from April to July.

The award-winning BAT Tour series, with new referee Gareth Stewart, ran events for every age group and saw 93 entries across the board, with players travelling from all corners of the country.

Summer Challenge events, specifically designed for juniors starting out in competition, were also organised in conjunction with the BAT Tour and six clubs successfully hosted a series of these competitions too.

The local competition structure has evidently improved the standard of play at all levels and ages, with the Borders boasting 14 juniors being selected to play for the South of Scotland this year.

Earlston High School pupil Felicity Walls has also qualified for the Regional Finals at Wimbledon this August for the second year in a row, looking to emulate her last 16 finish at the championships in 2018.

Junior coach Jonny Adamson said: “Most weekends there were two, sometimes three, competitions running in the Borders – and with a high number of kids taking to the courts to play.

“It’s great that we’re establishing a pathway that links to clubs and programmes, and leads to kids who are enthused about playing the game.

“Thanks to all of the outstanding volunteers who go above and beyond to make this level of activity possible.

“Tennis can be an accessible and fun sport for everyone to play and I’m proud that we’re proving that across the Borders.”