Basic skills let Hawick down

Hawick continue to find it tough in the new-look all-amateur Premiership as they battle to get their side back on track.

Injuries and an influx of young and new players has added to

the pressure on the Greens but, on a wet Saturday at Mansfield Park, they struggled to achieve a victory which they deserved on second-half pressure alone.

The points were there for the taking but the Greens passed up so many opportunities to score by their lack of control and shortage of consistency – not helped by missing number eight and former skipper Bruce McNeil, who was at a wedding, as well as a rock-steady Hawks defence.

Head coach George Graham acknowledged that times were hard.

“I thought Hawks were very average and we were even worse,” he said.

“We have a lot of young boys we need to work with and get the up to skill as much as we can.

“We don’t have anyone else and, unfortunately, that is where we are. It was a very bitter pill to swallow.”

He added: “It is one of these things – where do we go from here?

“We lacked the basic skills and we cannot blame the weather, as it was the same for Hawks.

“We could not convert possession and territory into points in the second half and could not hold on to the ball for long enough periods. We just need to be patient.”

Hawick supporters, of course, need to be patient, too.

“I am very frustrated, very frustrated,” said Graham.

Hawks coach Steven Finlay added: “The players put in a strong performance and they (Hawick) never got a score in the terms of a try and that was a testament to the boys.

“We kept a clean sheet and I am not sure the last time we did that.”

Hawks led 10-3 at half-time with a penalty try and Liam Brims penalty to an Ali Weir penalty.

The change around was remarkable after the interval. Weir added penalty number two with 25 minutes left for play but Hawick were unable to add to the scoreboard.

Hawick: A. Weir; K. Ford, A. Mitchell, Glen Welsh, L. Gordon-Wooley; B. Donaldson, Gareth Welsh; M. Carryer, C. Renwick, C. Greer, D. Suddon, K. McNeil, S. Graham, Billy McNeil, S. Fairbairn. Replacements: R. Macleod, M. Renwick, J. Rowley, J. Linton, M. Bannerman.