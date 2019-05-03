Bad Boy cases Jedburgh joint ahead of test of strength

Jedburgh is set to hit the small screen next month as it plays host to this year’s Scotland’s Strongest Man contest for the first time.

Organised by Ultimate Strongman and covered for national television by Channel 5, the UKSA Scotland competition will be held at Riverside Park.

The contest is expected to attract a large entry of heavyweight athletes, and it’s hoped that national TV exposure will boost the town’s profile as a tourist destination.

Jed-Forest Rugby Club president Paul Cranston said: “We already have the television camera platform on the wee stand set up as we video all our homes games anyway, so we’ve already got an ideal viewing tower in place.

“They will try to have all the spectators in the main stand so they’ve got a full-on view of the competition.”

And with only 500 tickets on sale, it looks as if the main stand could be full to capacity.

“Organisers approached us about this, and we were delighted to get the chance to host the event,” Paul added.

“Jed-Forest’s Riverside Park has got a nice picturesque setting, and they thought it would be perfect.

“We have spent a lot of money on our clubroom’s refurbishment and we are always looking to diversify and look at other methods of income, like this.”

Riverside Park has already played host to a launch event for this year’s competition consisting of Paul ‘the Bad Boy’ Benton tackling a feat of strength overseen by Glenn Ross, five-times winner of the UK’s Strongest Man Competition.

And on Saturday, June 8, he’ll be part of a team of strongmen facing five gruelling tests of strength as they go head to head to win the title of Scotland’s Strongest Man.

Benton, of Laurencekirk in Aberdeenshire, is always a crowd favourite, and he’ll join up-and-coming star Louis Jack, of Aberdeen, already considered a real contender, and local favourite Celtic Warrior Jas Hastie, of Kelso, amongst others.

An Ultimate Strongman spokesman added: “This is a must-see event.

“This will be the qualification route to all Ultimate Strongman and UK Strongest Man events this year.

“As part of the UK’s Strongest Man tour, you can come and see these strongman stars doing superhuman feats of strength in a bid to win the title and a place in the finals.

“Strongman is one of the fastest-growing spectator sports in the UK, so we expect demand to be high and look forward to welcoming as many people as possible.”

The competition will be held at the home of Jed-Forest Rugby Club from 1pm to 5pm on Saturday, June 8.

There are only 500 tickets available for this stadium event, and tickets start at £15 for adults and £8 for children under 15. They’re available online at ultimatestrongman.eventbrite.co.uk