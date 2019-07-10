Awards mark end of Greenyards era

Over 100 youngsters attended the recent annual Junior Awards Dinner at Melrose RFC.

In addition, a large group picture from the event marked the last ‘official’ snap to be taken on the Greenyards turf, prior to the start of work – which is now under way – on the much-anticipated and publicised 3G pitch being installed.

Principal award winners on the night were:

S1

Trainer of the year – Ollie Dalgliesh and Harry Dalgliesh, most improved player – Logan Kerr, players’ player of the year – Archie Macdonell, player of the year – Jack Murray.

S2

Trainer of the year – Onur Kurt, most improved player – Ben Jackson, players’ player of the year – Glen Crawford, player of the year – Hamish Derrick.

U15

Trainer of the year – Luke Townsend, most improved player – Arran Kennedy, players’ player of the year – Glen Murray, player of the year – Matthew Flannigan.

U16

Trainer of the year – Aaron Mitchell, most improved player – Aaron Mitchell, players’ player of the year – Callum Clarke, player of the year – Ruairidh Lindsay. Commitment to girls’ rugby – Josie Hall, Abigail Anderson, Melissa Taylor.

Meanwhile, the club is running summer camps for boys and girls aged between P1 - S2.

One has already taken place for P1-4, while there is another for that age group on July 23-24.

The second camp is for P5-S2 youngsters – today (Thursday) and tomorrow, and again from July 25-26.

Further information is available from the Melrose RFC club website.