Awards mark end of Greenyards era

Some of the recipients at Melrose junior awards presentation (picture by Douglas Hardie).
Over 100 youngsters attended the recent annual Junior Awards Dinner at Melrose RFC.

In addition, a large group picture from the event marked the last ‘official’ snap to be taken on the Greenyards turf, prior to the start of work – which is now under way – on the much-anticipated and publicised 3G pitch being installed.

Principal award winners on the night were:

S1

Trainer of the year – Ollie Dalgliesh and Harry Dalgliesh, most improved player – Logan Kerr, players’ player of the year – Archie Macdonell, player of the year – Jack Murray.

S2

Trainer of the year – Onur Kurt, most improved player – Ben Jackson, players’ player of the year – Glen Crawford, player of the year – Hamish Derrick.

U15

Trainer of the year – Luke Townsend, most improved player – Arran Kennedy, players’ player of the year – Glen Murray, player of the year – Matthew Flannigan.

U16

Trainer of the year – Aaron Mitchell, most improved player – Aaron Mitchell, players’ player of the year – Callum Clarke, player of the year – Ruairidh Lindsay. Commitment to girls’ rugby – Josie Hall, Abigail Anderson, Melissa Taylor.

Meanwhile, the club is running summer camps for boys and girls aged between P1 - S2.

One has already taken place for P1-4, while there is another for that age group on July 23-24.

The second camp is for P5-S2 youngsters – today (Thursday) and tomorrow, and again from July 25-26.

Further information is available from the Melrose RFC club website.