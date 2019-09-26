Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Day one as it happened. Justin Rose of England stands with musician, Justin Timberlake as they share a joke on the fifth green during previews for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. (Photo by Mark Runnacles Getty Images) Rolling updates, pictures and Tweets from across day one. The championship teed off at 9am this morning and will be played over Kingsbarns, St Andrews Old Course and Carnoustie. Borders cyclist Stuart Balfour excited to compete at UCI Road World Championships