Ace displays at girls-only tennis tournament

A couple of recent weekends have seen girls of all ages from around the Borders competing in tennis events at a variety of age groups.

Categories in question were 14U, 12U, 10U, 9U and 8U, in a tournament organised by Kate Bull and Lesley Thomas, of L&K Tennis.

“With 32 girls competing over the two weekends, we were treated to some excellent tennis and close matches,” said Kate.

“For some of the girls, it was their first experience of a tennis tournament and the atmosphere was great throughout all of the events.”

Kate and Lesley, both Level 3 accredited tennis coaches, teamed up last October to form L&K Tennis and develop their passion for encouraging girls to play the sport.

They’ve been assisted along the way by such well-known Scottish tennis names as Judy Murray and Kris Soutar, and hope their ‘girl tennis community’ will allow girls of all ages and abilities in the Borders to play in a fun and enjoyable environment, in which they’ll hopefully make new friends, play competitions and learn new skills.

Back out on court, the 14U event was played in challenging, windy conditions, with Daisy Scott-Watson edging past Ruby Mackenzie in the final. The third-place play-off saw Jessica Damerell against Mhairi Buchanan, with Jessica emerging as the winner.

The consolation final was contested by Lara Jeffrey and Tamar Nicod-Rogerson, with Lara defeating Tamar in a tight match.

The 9U event was played in sunnier conditions, with six girls taking part. Maisie Murray was the champion, winning all her matches. Darcie Bunyan came in a close second with four wins.

The 12U event saw nine girls take part, with some very close matches over the course of the day.

The final was contested by Ruby Mackenzie and Kathleen Anderson. There was some fantastic tennis on display from both girls, with Kathleen emerging as the winner.

The 10U event was won by Freya Robertson, who was consistent throughout the afternoon, winning all three of her matches with some great tennis. Martha Ashworth was runner-up, with two wins on the day.

Laura Deas and Caitlyn Rae were involved in the last match on court that day and it was a very close affair, going to a match tie-break decider, which Caitlyn won 10-8.

The last event in the tournament was the 8U, which took place in glorious sunshine. Isla Macpherson was the winner on the day, triumphing in all three of her matches. Second place was a tight call, with all the other girls winning one match each.

However, after counting the points, Annabel Buchanan just pipped Ellie Mcblain and Freya Walker to the silver medal.

Thanks were extended to sponsor The Border Hotel, Kirk Yetholm, and to Racket Restringing for the donations of a free restrings.

“We are looking forward to next year already,” added Kate.

For more information on girls-only tennis in the Borders, you can email lesleyandkatetennis@gmail.com or visit our website www.landktennis.com.