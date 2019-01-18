Youthful Reivers squad restarts campaign in convincing style

Fjordhus Reivers 3s 8

Inverleith 2

Fjordhus Reivers 3s set about the start of the second half of the season last Saturday with great energy and enthusiasm right from the first whistle.

Some great attacking link-up play down each of the wings looked set to threaten the Inverleith defence and, within the first 10 minutes, Reivers were two goals up.

Not set with just these two goals, Reivers continued to pressure the Inverleith defence throughout the first half, securing themselves many penalty corners and attacking opportunities in the Inverleith 23 metre area.

From this, Reivers scored two more goals during the first half.

One of these was a perfectly executed team move up the pitch, which was expertly finished by Kacey Edmison.

She had stepped up from the young Reivers 5s squad for this game alongside Molly Darling.

Both girls showed tremendous amounts of skill throughout the game.

Perhaps owing to a lapse in concentration, or simply feeling the effects of the festive period, Reivers let the Edinburgh side into the game in the first 10 minutes of the second half.

They were able to capitalise on this with two goals scored in quick succession.

Despite the average age of the Reivers side being around 15, they showed maturity and intelligence to identify what was going wrong and quickly adjusted.

Credit also went to the strong defence,which held the game well and was relentless in its efforts to terminate the Inverleith attacks.

Reivers pushed on to score four more goals in the second half, making the final tally 8-2 in their favour.

Goal scorers were Livvy Hogg, with three, Lucy Bell also with three, and Kacey Edmison, who netted two.