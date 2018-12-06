Young Borders tennis players well served

Youngsters from across the Borders haven’t been putting their tennis rackets away just yet, despite the winter months fast coming in.

Tennis Borders has organised the first of its team challenge competitions this season for children aged 8 and under, giving many kids the chance to play competitive tennis for the first time.

Held at the Queens Centre in Galashiels, 21 players from six different clubs came together to take part in 63 short matches, which involved sponge balls and the use of badminton courts.

There was a big emphasis on fun throughout the day, with skill challenge rounds coinciding with the matches. Earlston emerged the eventual winners, with Melrose finishing as runners-up.

Jonny Adamson, Tennis Borders district coach, said: ‘We were buoyed by the excellent turnout for the event, with many of the youngsters playing their first ever competitive tennis points.

“The adaptive format – with fast matches, shorter courts and slower tennis balls in a team environment – makes it hugely attractive for kids to take part in. For them, it’s still like playing Centre Court at Wimbledon!

“I’m conscious that we have lots of kids getting coaching in clubs throughout the Borders. We now need to give them chances to play and show them how fun our sport is to compete in. It’s also indoors for a change, which is a bonus for the coaches too!”