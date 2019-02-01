Young Borders players gain advantage from indoor tennis

Tennis Borders junior district players have been enjoying some indoor team tennis, having travelled to the Gleneagles Arena for a friendly match.

The event was organised for under 9, under 10 and under 14 players who regularly train on the junior district programme, currently based in Galashiels, and involved a wide representation of local clubs.

The Borders matched up with Central Scotland and Tayside players, who train as part of the Adam Brown Tennis Academy at Gleneagles.

Thanks were extended to those who came along to help as drivers and supporters, while and a special mention went to the older junior players, Lachlan Ferguson and Lewis Watt, who came along to support as coaching assistants.

District coach Jonny Adamson said: “It was a great day for the kids, not only to have a rare opportunity to play tennis indoors but also to compete with some high-level players.

“Team tennis is hugely important for kids to be involved in, as they feel a part of something and are playing for each other.

“This doesn’t always happen in tennis, which is mainly an individual sport, so we are delighted to support more ways to promote team environments.

“The matches were tough but also a fantastic experience for everyone,” added Jonny. “ I am determined to ensure our players get more of these opportunities. It is vital if we are to develop a lasting tennis legacy for juniors in the Borders.”

The 9 and under team included Freya Robertson, Cal Lynch, Rory Mackenzie and Jonathan Turner, while the 10 and under team comprised Olivia Richards, Catriona Hart, Katie Swan, Jack Fourie and Benjamin Cove. The 14 and under line-up (pictured, from left) featured Felicity Walls, Daniel Main, Alexander Hart and Fraser Rout.