Young athletes come in from the cold and go out with gold

Some more gifted young Borders athletes have been reflecting on medal success and personal triumphs on the national stage.

The recent Scottish U15 Indoor Athletics Championships, held at the Emirates Stadium in Glasgow, and bringing together the best from Scotland and northern England, were lit up by entrants from the south of Scotland.

Finn Douglas, a very keen and committed runner, trains hard with TLJT (Tweed Leader Jed Track), having joined last May.

He competed in the highly contested 60m and 200m events, with 40 competitors in each.

Thirteen-year-old Finn won gold in the 60m, smashing his personal best (PB) in a time of 7.44s and ranking him number one in Scotland and number 10 in the UK for U15 Boys.

He competed again in the 200m later in the day (making a total o f six competitive races) and again demolished his PB with a time of 24.21s and silver on the podium.

This time ranked him as number three in Scotland and number 26 in UK.

Delighted mum Leagh said: “This is no small feat and is a result of hard work and excellent coaching and guidance from Allan White of TLJT, not only on training but on competitive preparation too.”

Another great achievement was recorded by a TLJT athlete in the U15 category – this time Imogen Lewis, who also brought home a medal.

She scooped gold in the triple jump with 10.23m, ranking her number one in Scotland and number six in the UK.

Imogen also made it to the final of the U15 girls’ 300m but narrowly missed on the medals there, with a fifth-place finish.