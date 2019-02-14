Veteran runner Frank tackles gruelling hill race

The men’s captain of Lauderdale Limpers, Frank Birch was hailed as “an inspiration” to his fellow club members after taking part last weekend in the Carnethy 5 – the iconic Scottish hill race.

It was his third year in the event and he said: “Each year, the hills remain the same, the challenges differ. This year, it was the gale-force winds!”

With over 500 runners at the starting line-up, Frank had mixed feelings: “At my time of life, why was I putting my body through this ordeal again?”

Fellow member Kate Henderson said: “Common sense says a man in his mid-70s shouldn’t be scrambling up and down hillsides through mud, bog and bracken, trying to remain upright in the raging winds, climbing up to another summit, then running downwards as quickly as possible without breaking an ankle or leg – which did happen to another unfortunate runner. Then repeating the ordeal yet again.

She added: “Common sense is disregarded. Carnethy sweeps you along in its challenges, the views, the banter and encouragement from other runners, if they have the energy to spare.

“Reaching the final summit means a welcome last dash down scree slopes, ankle-breaking heather through more bogs and then the finish line – obviously, up a hillside. ”

Kate told Frank: “You were part of a running community that acknowledges the commitment every runner has to bring to this race.

“ Young or old, it’s an extremely challenging race.”