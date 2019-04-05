Veteran Borders players selected

The Scottish Masters hockey season is about to begin and, once again, the Borders is strongly represented.

Squads were selected before Christmas after three trials for all age groups.

Janet Jack

These started in October in Stirling, followed by sessions in Dundee in November and Edinburgh in December.

Each age group has been working hard since January to prepare for a busy season.

Five Borders players have been selected – among the Over 50s, Carolyn Allison, Duns, and Jackie Wilson, from Hawick. Over 55s include ex-Scottish international Janet Jack, of Ancrum, and in the O60s, Charlotte Barrett, Gala, and Moira Anderson of Duns.

A very proud and honoured Borders player, Charlotte Barrett was voted captain of the O60s squad, and she has been working hard with coach Liz Pettigrew, from Berwick-upon-Tweed, to get the team ready for a busy season.

Charlotte plays for Fjordhus Reivers and umpires on occasions for them. Along with Moira Anderson, who plays for Kelso 2s, the first O60s match is in Durham this weekend (April 6-7) when their opposition is the North of England.

This has been a long-standing fixture and used as warm-up matches for the forthcoming tournaments.

At the end of April, the O60s travel to a tournament in Tilburg, Holland, for three days. The squad is using these matches to prepare for the European Championship in Braschaat, Belgium, in June. A match against England will be played for the Cup in August.

Meanwhile, the O50s have been working hard over the last three months. They are travelling to Durham for the weekend tournament, while they’ll be heading to Southgate, near London, for the Home Countries on June 14-16. The European Championships for them are in Krefeld, Germany, from August 7-18.

Ex-Scottish international player Janet Jack plays and coaches teams for Fjordhus Reivers in the Borders. Her O55s team will be also playing at the Durham tournament this weekend, and the Home Countries near London. The European Championship for her will be at the same venue as the O50s in Germany.