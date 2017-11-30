Tweed Valley blazes a trail at national awards

The Scottish Borders was strongly represented at the Scottish MTB awards in Glasgow which welcomed over 150 guests representing the best that Scotland has to offer in mountain biking.

The Tweed Valley had an outstanding number of nominations across the board. The nominations for businesses based in the Tweed valley included; The Tontine Hotel, Air Maidens, Ridelines, Dirt School, Veloeye and Enduro World Series all receiving nominations across various categories.

The local rider nominations included Isla Short who has had some amazing results on the world cup XC circuit along with Grant Fergusson who has had another impressive season racing world cup XC and reigning British XC champion. Peebles based Mark Scott was also nominated on the back of a hugely impressive Enduro World Series season.

In the end all three of the awards decided on by public vote went to Tweed Valley nominees. Mountain Bike Rider of the Year went to locals Katy Winton and Lewis Buchanan – who both race for Trek Factory Racing in the Enduro World Series. The Scottish Mountain Bike Event of the year was once again won by the Tweedlove Bike Festival. A well-loved celebration of all forms and abilities of cycling in the Tweed Valley.

Neil Dalgleish from Tweedlove said, “It’s fantastic to have brought home the trophy for best event of the year again…it’s brilliant to have won two years in a row.

“Thanks go to everyone who supported us, all our crew and the fabulous volunteers – TweedLove is a Tweed Valley team effort. Roll on 2018, and an even better year of riding bikes and good times.”

Cleikum Mill in Innerleithen won the MTB Friendly Accommodation provider of the year. With less than a year in business, it was an impressive result for a business that has embraced mountain bikers with all the facilities that they could look in an overnight stay.

Graham Adcock from Cleikum Mill, believes the success is down to the hard work of his team, adding: “We are so lucky to have such great biking routes in the Tweed Valley. Guests love coming to the area, some have returned two or three times in one season.”