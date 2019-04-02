Triathlon timetable for 2019: Series kicks off in Galashiels

The 2019 Live Borders Triathlon Series is set to get under way in Galashiels on the weekend of April 13-14.

The Triathlon Series will kick off with a Junior Triathlon and a Come and Tri event on the Saturday, followed by the Sprint event on the Sunday.

Galashiels is the first of the events, with the series then moving its way around Hawick, Selkirk, Eyemouth, Kelso and Peebles.

This is the 16th annual series, consisting of 12 main events and three junior events, all delivered by Live Border’s dedicated Triathlon Team.

There is a choice of five sprints, five Come & Tri races, which are suitable for beginners, and three junior events, as well as a standard triathlon and a duathlon.

“A lot of work goes into putting on this series and we can’t wait for it to get under way and hopefully grow the participation numbers once again,” explained Live Borders sports development officer, Neil Renton.

“The Galashiels Triathlon has traditionally started our series and has been well attended.

“It’s a fantastic test for the participants, with some great scenery out and around the town.”

The event draws a large number of people from outside of the Borders to come and take part.

“These events have really put the Borders on the map as far as triathlon is concerned, with competitors, their families and supporters travelling from all over Britain, sometimes even from abroad, to take part,” said Neil.

“The Live Borders Triathlon Series has got bigger and bigger every year.

“It takes a huge effort from everyone involved to make sure the events run smoothly and are managed correctly, so the success is very much down to all those who give up their time to help.”

Other key dates from the series are:

Galashiels Junior and Come & Tri – Saturday, April 13.

Galashiels Sprint – Sunday, April 14.

Hawick Come & Tri and Sprint – Sunday, May 5.

Selkirk Junior – Saturday, May 18.

Selkirk Standard – Sunday, May 19.

Eyemouth Come & Tri and Sprint – Sunday, June 16.

Kelso Come & Tri and Sprint – Sunday, August 11.

Peebles Duathlon – Sunday, September 15.

Peebles Junior and Come & Tri – Saturday, September 21.

Peebles Sprint – Sunday, September 22.

For more information or to register for an event, visit www.liveborders.org.uk/triathlon